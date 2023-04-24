Paul Murphy calls for Niall Collins to address property-related allegations in Dáil

Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins is facing pressure to make a statement and take questions in the Dáil over property-related matters.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has written to the Dáil Business Committee seeking time to be allocated in the Dáil this week for Mr Collins to make a statement over allegations published in the online news website, The Ditch.

“Basically, what we need to hear from Niall is whether what is reported in the Ditch is true or not. He has yet to comment on it whatsoever,” Mr Murphy said.

The Irish Examiner has contacted Mr Collins for comment.

Fianna Fáil said the party had no comment to make when contacted. The Tánaiste and leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin has also been contacted for comment.

Limerick County Council were not forthcoming with releasing the documentation which has already been issued to The Ditch under Freedom of Information.

The allegations by the website relate to a period of time when Mr Collins was a county councillor.

Last month, Mr Collins made a statement to the Dáil following previous reports by The Ditch about a planning application he made to build a two-storey house in Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

He said the details of the article about the planning application were “misleading and inaccurate”.