Coveney: Mary Lou McDonald has 'serious questions to answer' over Dowdall vetting 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald "has serious questions to answer" about the party's vetting of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has said.

At Wednesday’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Mr Coveney said Ms McDonald should answer whether Sinn Féin officials discussed a 2011 shooting incident at Dowdall’s uncle’s home with him before the local elections in 2014.

The Fine Gael deputy leader, chairing the meeting, said it "stretches credibility for the Sinn Féin leader to expect people to believe that she didn't know of Dowdall's potential" after he discussed a shooting incident at his uncle's home with the party's director of elections prior to the 2014 local elections.

He said "clear answers" are needed on this and on whether Sinn Féin will support the renewal of the Special Criminal Court. The party has abstained on the last votes on the non-jury court's renewal.

Donation

Mr Coveney also asked why Ms McDonald has not returned a €1,000 donation from Dowdall.

During the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, the court heard recordings of conversations between Dowdall and Mr Hutch in which Dowdall suggested Sinn Féin’s then director of elections in Dublin, Brian Keane, quizzed him about a 2011 shooting incident that occurred at the house of Dowdall’s uncle.

Mr Coveney also referenced the exchequer surplus which TDs and senators said needs to be considered for housing and homes, capital and community projects, road projects, and services for those most in need.