Over 1 million people to receive €200 cost of living payment this month 

Over 1.3 million people are to receive a €200 payment this month as part of €410m package as a “difficult period” continues.

Pensioners, carers, those with disabilities, and lone parents are to receive the once-off payment coming to a total of €261m.

Those in receipt of long-term social welfare payments will receive the lump sum the week beginning 24 April.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the cost of living pressures are continuing to affect people “right across this country”.

The department secured €410m in February which is to be paid to those eligible in the coming months with separate payments planned during the summer.

“This €200 lump sum payment is the first of these measures and will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

“Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer,” she said.

For a child aged from 4 to 11 years, the payment will be €260, and for children aged 12 to 22 years it will be €385.

'Commitment'

Ms Humphreys said this package in addition to the €2.2m secured in Budget 2023 underlines the Government’s “continued commitment” to address the increased cost of living.

“From the very start of this difficult period, the Department of Social Protection has never been found wanting.

“These measures are another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to assisting with the increase in the cost of living.

“This shows that, even a few months after introducing the largest Social Protection Budget in the State’s history, we will continue to respond in order to protect those most in need,” she said.

Those eligible for the April payment will receive the €200 lump sum on the same day that they usually receive their primary payment.

It will be paid to primary recipients of the payments who received the Christmas bonus.

It will also be paid to people who receive the Working Family Payment and who have not received the lump sum on their primary payment.