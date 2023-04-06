Government red tape blamed for €1bn housing underspend

The Government has been slammed for underspending the capital budget on housing to the tune of €1 billion.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said the figures, revealed to him in a series of parliamentary questions, showed that "the Government’s massive underspend on social and affordable housing is contributing to rising levels of homelessness and housing need".

Figures provided to the Dublin Mid-West TD by the Department of Housing show that from 2020 to 2022 Darragh O’Brien’s department underspent its capital budget by €1,517,999.

Mr O Broin said that the covid-19 shutdowns to construction could explain part of the underspend, but that it has continued into 2023.

“Of particular concern is that €1,004,926 of the underspend is from the capital budget for social and affordable housing delivery.

“This housing underspend has been increasing each year Darragh O’Brien has been Minister from €92m in 2020 to €441m in 2021 and to €471m last year.

“While covid-19 construction site restrictions were a factor they are not the main reason why so much money for social and affordable housing is being underspent. Nor does it explain why the annual underspend is increasing each year, even after covid.

“Indeed, information released by the Department of Finance this week shows the trend has continued into 2023 with a 29% capital underspend in the Department of Housing in the first three months of this year."

Mr Ó Broin put the underspend down to "red tape" and accused the Minister of "incompetence".

“The level of red tape and delay imposed on local authorities and approved housing bodies by the Department of Housing and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is the principal problem.

“The unspent capital funding could have delivered at least an additional 4,000 social and affordable homes. This could have housed half the total number of households currently in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation.

“Local authorities, approved housing bodies and opposition politicians have been highlighting this problem for years yet the Minister for Housing has refused to act. His inertia and incompetence has resulted in a billion euros of much-needed housing funding unspent, at least 4,000 public homes not built and thousands of people homeless as a result.”

A spokesperson for Mr O'Brien has been contacted for comment.