Claim that Taoiseach overruled O'Brien in extending eviction ban '100% incorrect'

A claim made by veteran homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry in which he said the Taoiseach overruled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in extending the eviction ban has been denied by Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson.

Fr McVerry made the claim during a radio interview this morning as the Government continues to face scrutiny as renters who have been served a notice to quit say they have nowhere to go.

“My understanding is that the Minister for Housing wanted to extend the ban and was acting in preparation for extending the ban but he was overridden by the Taoiseach and that’s why there was no preparation made during the five month ban for mitigating the effects for ending this ban,” Fr McVerry told South East radio.

He was referring to criticism the Housing Minister has faced by Opposition parties who question why measures had not been put in place prior to the lifting of the ban to offer tenants further protection.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, a spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “the claim is 100% incorrect and without any foundation.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Fr McVerry have also been contacted for comment.

Fr Peter McVerry. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Government is likely to face further controversy as new figures due to be released by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) later today are expected to show that thousands of notices to quit were issued to renters at the end of last year.

The RTB is due to publish data for the final three months of last year which will show the number of landlords who have told tenants to move out.

The temporary eviction ban came to an end on Saturday amid claims the removal of the ban could lead to a surge in homelessness at a time when the number of people in emergency accommodation is at an all-time high.

Homelessness groups have heavily criticised the ending of the ban, with figures like Fr McVerry labelling it "a horror movie" for renters.

Housing groups including Threshold and Focus Ireland have raised similar concerns.

However, Government has insisted the ban could not continue indefinitely, and that renters now have increased protections including the right to first refusal on purchasing their home.