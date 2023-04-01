Opinion poll: Holly Cairns now the most popular party leader; Sinn Féin increases lead as most popular party

Cork South-West TD and leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns is now the most popular political party leader in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

The Ireland Thinks poll, carried out for the Sunday Independent, interviewed 1,102 people between Friday and Saturday of this week, the same period in which the eviction ban lapsed.

The latest poll puts Ms Cairns' approval rating at 45% — two points higher than Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, both of whom hold a 43% rating.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's rating has dropped two points to 38% and Labour's Ivana Bacik's rating is unchanged at 32%.

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín's approval rating slid by one point to 28%, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was the least popular party leader with 22%, according to the poll.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. File Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

As has been the case in previous polls, Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country. The party's support rose by 2% in the last four weeks, bringing its overall support to 31%.

With 22% support — an increase of one percentage point — Fine Gael is the second-most popular party.

Fianna Fáil's approval rating dropped by three points to 16%, while the Social Democrats support also fell by 2 percentage points to 7%.

Support for the Green Party, Labour and Aontú remained unchanged at 4%, 3% and 3%, respectively, while People Before Profit / Solidarity increased its polling score by one point to 3%.

Support for Independents and others was also unchanged at 10%.

The margin of error for the latest poll is +/- 3%.