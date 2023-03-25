Labour leader Ivana Bacik backs licensed sale of cannabis at festivals

Ivana Bacik: 'There's a clear momentum internationally to adopt a more rational harm reduction based policy on drugs.'
Labour leader Ivana Bacik backs licensed sale of cannabis at festivals

Labour leader Ivana Bacik at the 72nd labour Party Conference Silver Springs Hotel, Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 07:28
Elaine Loughlin Political Editor

The licenced sale of cannabis at Electric Picnic and other music festivals should be permitted as part of a "rational" approach to drugs, Labour party leader Ivana Bacik has said.

Calling for a "harm reduction based policy" on drugs, Ms Bacik has said politicians need to accept the reality that cannabis is now widely consumed as a recreational drug.

"There's a clear momentum internationally to adopt a more rational harm reduction based policy on drugs. 

"So if you look at Canada, but also many states now in the US and of course Portugal closer to home, you see a new model of regulation of cannabis that's about legalising it, but obviously about restricting sale in the same way that we restrict sale of alcohol or tobacco," she said.

"I think that's a rational policy."

In a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Examiner, Ms Bacik the Irish Constitution needs a complete overhaul to make it gender neutral. She said Bunreacht na hÉireann is currently "peppered" with outdated and non-inclusive language.

Read More

Ivana Bacik calls for gender-neutral Constitution 

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE TD fights back tears during scathing attack on Government over eviction ban
Varadkar says no-confidence motion will be defeated by 'significant margin' Varadkar says no-confidence motion will be defeated by 'significant margin'
Post Cabinet press conference Suspended Green TD Neasa Hourigan ‘held in very high esteem’, says minister
DrugsPoliticsPerson: Ivana Bacik
<p>Labour leader Ivana Bacik gives her opening speech at the 72nd Labour Party Conference at the Silver Springs Hotel, Cork, on Friday evening. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Ivana Bacik calls for gender-neutral Constitution 

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd