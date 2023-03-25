Labour leader Ivana Bacik backs licensed sale of cannabis at festivals

The licenced sale of cannabis at Electric Picnic and other music festivals should be permitted as part of a "rational" approach to drugs, Labour party leader Ivana Bacik has said.
Calling for a "harm reduction based policy" on drugs, Ms Bacik has said politicians need to accept the reality that cannabis is now widely consumed as a recreational drug.
"There's a clear momentum internationally to adopt a more rational harm reduction based policy on drugs.
"So if you look at Canada, but also many states now in the US and of course Portugal closer to home, you see a new model of regulation of cannabis that's about legalising it, but obviously about restricting sale in the same way that we restrict sale of alcohol or tobacco," she said.
"I think that's a rational policy."
In a wide-ranging interview with theMs Bacik the Irish Constitution needs a complete overhaul to make it gender neutral. She said Bunreacht na hÉireann is currently "peppered" with outdated and non-inclusive language.