Negotiations continue but Government expected to win eviction ban vote

The Government is expected to win a vote on the eviction ban later this afternoon.

However, last minute negotiations with a number of Independent TDs are continuing this afternoon in a bid to get them on side.

Despite the Government adopting a number of demands put forward, several members of the Regional Independent Group are seeking further assurances before committing to support the coalition.

Government backbenchers have also privately vented frustration, claiming that they have been calling for similar changes to both the Fair Deal and Croí Connaithe scheme in recent times, but these issues have only been acted upon now that the Independent TDs have raised them.

The Government has agreed to broaden out the Croí Connaithe grant scheme that provides supports to people who refurbish vacant properties and will also now allow people in nursing homes under the Fair Deal scheme keep all of the rent they earn from the family home.

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Independent TD for Kildare South Cathal Berry has said that he will need a commitment on the refurbishment of around 60 houses on the Curragh Camp before he gives his vote to the Government.

Verona Murphy is also due to meet Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to hammer out the details to allow construction start on projects that have been granted planning permission.

Darragh O'Brien. Picture: Damien Storan.

She has called for changes to density requirements, which she said could see construction on up to 70,000 homes, currently seemed unviable by site owners, to start.

The Government has come under considerable pressure from the Opposition to reverse the decision to lift the winter eviction moratorium.

However, Mr O'Brien has stood by the Government's lifting of the eviction ban, stating it was the "correct" decision.

Speaking ahead of a vote on a motion to extend the eviction moratorium, Mr O'Brien said increasing the supply of housing is the "crux of everything" when it comes to addressing the crisis, but said leaving the ban in place would not do that.

He said the long-term solution to our rental market is more supply and that is already happening, citing almost 30,000 homes that were completed, which was up 45.2%.

Members of the Opposition pleaded with Government back benchers, and especially the Green Party, to support the Sinn Féin motion.

But Mr O'Brien accused Sinn Féin of "politicising the housing crisis" by tabling the motion which seeks to extend the ban until early next year.

Mr O'Brien told the Dáil: "If we were to do as the Sinn Féin ask, and extend the moratorium to the end of January, we will only serve to shrink the number of homes available to rent. If we were to do what they are asking, we would be having this very same debate in the middle of winter. If we were to do what they are asking there would be no phasing out period, rather a hard cliff-edge of evictions in the weeks after Christmas.

"The opposition know this, but they are more interested in politicising the housing crisis than putting forward pragmatic solutions. They know that their proposition would only serve to make a difficult situation even worse," he said.