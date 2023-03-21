Ryan: Energy company windfall tax will be ringfenced for cost-of-living supports

Money from a new windfall tax on energy companies will be ringfenced for measures to help with the cost of living, which could include another energy rebate for households.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the Government expects to take in between €280m and €600m from the new levies, which will be "ringfenced" and "recycled" to help households.

High wholesale gas prices as a result of the war in Ukraine have led to windfall gains for some entities in the fossil fuel production, refining sectors, and in the electricity sector.

Mr Ryan said the exact amount paid by energy firms would depend on the price of gas in the coming months.

We do have to recycle it or ringfence it for electricity consumers. We won't know the exact amount until the autumn so it'll be part of the budget process. It'll give us more flexibility and capability to consider in the budget what further measures we need to make."

Asked specifically if the money would go towards a further round of energy credits, Mr Ryan said: "We will review it. We will wait until the budget process.

"It'll be recycled as part of helping households in their electricity bills and also on the solidarity contribution, giving us the flexibility in how we develop the energy transition we're engaged in funding to help businesses make that change."

Mr Ryan said the levies being imposed were at the higher end of any European rate. He said this is "appropriate" as it recognises the country's lower rate of corporation tax.

The general scheme of the Energy (Windfall Gains in the Energy Sector) Bill 2023 will consist of two parts. The first will see a temporary solidarity contribution imposed on companies, based on taxable profits in the fossil fuel production and refining sectors. This will apply for both 2022 and 2023.

A cap on the market revenues of some generators, such as wind, solar and oil, in the electricity sector will also be imposed and backdated to apply between last December and June of this year.

It is intended that the legislation will be enacted before the summer recess and first proceeds will be collected in September.