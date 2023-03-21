Sinn Féin calls for support on motion as Government warned of 'tsunami' of evictions 

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin issued a “last-minute” plea to independent TDs and Government backbenchers on Tuesday to support the party’s motion on extending the no-fault eviction ban.

“If you don’t want homelessness to increase significantly in April, May and June, then vote with us in this motion,” he said ahead of the Dáil debate on the motion on Tuesday evening.

Mr Ó Broin was speaking on the plinth at Leinster House after representatives from other parties also put their cases forward for why the eviction ban should be extended.

Last night, the three Government leaders thrashed out the wording of a counter motion to the one tabled by Sinn Féin as they refused to row back on the decision to end the eviction ban.

The Irish Examiner reported on Tuesday that vote is expected to go down to the slimmest of margins yet for the Government, with a number of independents declaring they intend to side with Sinn Féin.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Ó Broin he believed the vote would be “very, very tight”.

“A significant number of independents [are] indicating they will vote against the Government because they’re unhappy with how they’re handling this crisis,” he said.

Mr Ó Broin said the non-binding motion would nevertheless send a “strong signal to Government” and would put pressure on them to reverse the decision to end the eviction ban.

“If Government does not do that, we are going to see levels of homelessness that in my 28 years of housing activism that we would never have thought possible in this State,” he said. “People have a choice. They need to choose more homelessness or less homelessness.

“If we were to defeat the Government, it’d be a huge blow to them and force them to reconsider their decision."

Social Democrat housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan, meanwhile, said the Government had made a decision “that will increase homelessness at a time when homelessness is at record levels”.

Mr O’Callaghan said the motion gives TDs a chance to “find their voice on this”. He also accused the Green Party of “capitulating” on the issue.

He said the Government had proposed a “half-baked, hodge podge” of measures that had not been thought out. He said if the Government loses the vote on the motion, it should force them to change course.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Labour Leader Ivana Bacik on the Plinth at Leinster House. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

“The ball is in their court,” Mr O'Callaghan said of independents and back benchers on the vote.

“I don’t think any TD from any party or any grouping, after this, can look themselves in the eye or the electorate in the eye in terms people getting evicted into homelessness if they vote effectively to lift this ban. Every TD needs to ask themselves that question — is that why I got into politics?”

No-confidence motion

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said there was no “contingency planning” from Government after making the decision not to extend the eviction ban.

She said there was likely to be a “tsunami” of evictions when the ban lifts.

“If they’re not going to [extend the ban], then we will have no choice but to put down a motion of no confidence in Government next week,” Ms Bacik said, adding it was not too late for the Government to change its mind and put appropriate measures in place to support families.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government was “grimly determined” to make a “cruel decision” not to extend the eviction ban, which he said would plunge thousands more people into homelessness.

He said there was no emergency accommodation available in many areas, and so many families with notices to quit would be evicted in the next few months.

“The Government intends to make this situation even worse, turning a dire crisis into a total social disaster,” he said.