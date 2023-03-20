Zelenskyy thanks Varadkar for Ireland's 'important support' during phone call

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged Ireland’s continued support and solidarity for Ukraine in a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

In a 30-minute phone call, Mr Zelenskyy invited Mr Varadkar to visit Ukraine, and it is understood the Fine Gael leader said he would like to at a future point.

His predecessor Micheál Martin visited Kyiv last summer.

A Government statement said that the Ukrainian president thanked the Taoiseach for Ireland’s ongoing support, as well as wishing a happy St Patrick’s Day to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said that Ireland was backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership, and is examining how additional help can be given to help Ukraine rebuild its civilian and energy infrastructure.

He also briefed Mr Zelenskyy about his discussions with US president Joe Biden and others regarding the war in Ukraine during his American visit last week. The Taoiseach outlined how he thanked the US for its support and encouraged them continue it “for as long as it takes”.

In a statement on Twitter, the Ukrainian president said he noted Ireland’s “important support” for Ukraine and Ukrainians during the call.

He said he thanked Mr Varadkar “for joining the core group on creating a special tribunal for aggression”.

Earlier today, Justice Minister Simon Harris attended a special conference of international justice ministers in London in support of the International Criminal Court’s efforts to secure accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

It came just a few days after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over his role in the abduction of Ukrainian children. Mr Harris said:

Ireland has been steadfast in its condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression as a grave violation of international law.

“We are committed to promoting accountability for violations of international law, including international crimes, arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”