Celebrating the win in Washington DC, Leo Varadkar congratulated the team on their bonus point victory
Taoiseach hails Grand Slam win with celebrations in Washington

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (centre) celebrates in Mattie and Eddies bar in Washington, DC, as he watches Ireland win the Six Nations title and the Grand Slam in Dublin after beating England. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 19:28
Niamh Griffin and Greg Murphy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated the Irish rugby team on winning the Grand Slam.

Ireland made history in Dublin as they completed just the fourth Grand Slam in their history as they were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions on home soil for the first time in 75 years.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the Grand Slam winning Irish team and staff.

“A fantastic achievement. Wishing them all the very best for their World Cup preparations.”

Sports minister Catherine Martin has congratulated the Irish rugby team for “ a fantastic victory” in their Six Nations match against England.

"I wish to congratulate the Irish Rugby team on a fantastic victory today over England, which secured the Six Nation title,” she said “Throughout this year's championship, the Irish team have proven themselves capable of responding to all challenges, and have been a credit to the country. The continued success of the team augurs well for the future of Irish Rugby, in what could be a momentous year with the upcoming World Cup in France."

Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne also supported the team, saying they reached new heights of success.

“Their emphatic Six Nations triumph further cements their current status as the number one team in the world,” he said.

“I want to congratulate the team members, Andy Farrell and all of his staff on a fantastic championship win."

Ireland secure fourth-ever Grand Slam with battling victory over 14-man England

