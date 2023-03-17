Leo Varadkar thanks Joe Biden for support on Brexit in St Patrick's Day meeting

Opening in Irish, Mr Varadkar said that he was delighted to be in the White House and was grateful for the US President's support on Brexit and Ukraine
Leo Varadkar thanks Joe Biden for support on Brexit in St Patrick's Day meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:21
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent In Washington

The Taoiseach has met the US President at the White House in Washington DC, thanking Joe Biden for his work on Brexit.

Opening in Irish, Mr Varadkar said that he was delighted to be in the White House and was grateful for the US President's support on Brexit and Ukraine

He said that the President's support on Brexit had "made a real difference", saying that Mr Biden had shown "understanding" of the issue.

Mr Varadkar said that the US had shown leadership on the war in Ukraine and that both sides would "stay the course".

He said that he was looking forward to Mr Biden's visit and that Ireland would "roll out the red carpet".

Mr Biden said that St Patrick's Day is a "big day" in his family and that he Mr Varadkar had been a "great friend to the United States". He said that Mr Varadkar knew how many Americans look forward to St Patrick's Day.

"We invite all the friends of Ireland and the members of Congress who are Irish and wish they were."

Mr Biden said that he strongly supports the Windsor Framework and was "looking forward" to having a celebration. 

The framework seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

Earlier, at a breakfast meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Varadkar said he would not have gotten to where he is without America’s work on LGBT rights.

Read More

Varadkar apologises for 'ill-judged' remark about Bill Clinton and interns

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to the US Varadkar: Banks cannot have it both ways on rate increases
Government may lose support of Independents in vote on eviction ban motion Government may lose support of Independents in vote on eviction ban motion
Taoiseach visit to the US Ministers jetting off for St Patrick's Day will produce up to 185 tonnes of emissions
#Brexit#Ukraine#St Patricks Day
Taoiseach visit to the US

Leo Varadkar: I don't think I'd be here without America’s work on LGBT rights

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd