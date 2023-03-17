Leo Varadkar: I don't think I'd be here without America’s work on LGBT rights

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would not have gotten to where he is without America’s work on LGBT rights.

Mr Varadkar made the comments as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her work on the area and for being a “strong ally”.

The Taoiseach and his partner Matt Barrett were attending a breakfast held in the Vice President’s residence in Washington DC on St Patrick’s Day.

In 2019, Mr Varadkar and Mr Barrett attended the event held by then-Vice President Mike Pence. At the time, there were questions raised about whether the Taoiseach’s long-term partner would attend due to Mr Pence’s views on homosexuality. He was an advocate for gay conversion therapy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

During his speech, Mr Varadkar praised Ms Harris and the work she has done throughout her career for the LGBT community.

“Thank you very much Madam Vice President for inviting Matt and me to be here in your beautiful home and for continuing that very special tradition, which was initiated by President Biden when he was resident here,” the Taoiseach said.

“As doctors and as proud members of the LGBT community, allow us to say how inspired we've been by your personal advocacy for marriage equality, particularly in relation to Proposition 8 [a section of the Constitution in California that said only marriages between a man amend women would be recognised] also your defence of affordable health care.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during the breakfast meeting. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Varadkar said that the US has led the way when it comes to LGBT equality from "Stonewall to Sacramento to San Francisco".

He added: “I don't think I would be here today were it not for what America did.

“I know you've been such a strong ally to our community in that regard.”

Mr Varadkar praised Ireland and America’s “ancient and enduring expression of friendship, honoured across cultures”.

He also said that Ireland was introducing Sláintecare which would abolish inpatient charges and phase out private care in public hospitals.