Tánaiste to appear on big screen in Times Square during US visit

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is set to appear on a large screen in Times Square during his 11-day tour of New York and Boston to mark St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Mr Martin is due to arrive in New York later today and will attend an event to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - with both Bill and Hilary Clinton possibly making an appearance.

Mr Martin will hold meetings with various Enterprise Ireland and Irish Development Authority clients and stakeholders and other US and Irish business leaders as well as attending several events with members of the Irish community in New York.

Ms Clinton is expected to attend a Good Friday Agreement 25 Event hosted by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy on Monday evening.

Among a number of media interviews, the Irish Examiner understands officials were planning for Mr Martin to meet up to 10 members of the New York Times editorial board to discuss Brexit, the Windsor Framework including its implications for Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin will also be interviewed by CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on Tuesday to discuss St Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s response to the war in Ukraine and the Windsor Framework.

During his time in New York, he will also attend a reception to launch the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland’s Annual Report and attend a number of high level engagements in the United Nations.

He will also visit the New York Irish Centre and attend a Seniors Lunch before attending a reception with members of New York’s Irish community and NY-based Irish-American community organisations.

The Tánaiste will attend the St Patrick’s Day Foundation Annual Gala and on Thursday, he will ring the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ with New York’s St Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and the Parade President. This event will be displayed on a screen in Times Square.

He will also attend the Ireland US Council St. Patrick’s Day Lunch and the Irish Funds Conference, where he will give the opening remarks.

On St Patrick’s Day, the Tanáiste will participate in the parade and later attend a performance by the Crossborder Orchestra in Carnegie Hall.

Mr Martin will travel to Boston on Saturday where he’ll address a John F Kennedy Library event marking St Patrick’s Day, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s visit to Ireland.

He will travel to Holyoke on Sunday where he will meet Congressman Richie Neale before taking part in the Holyoke St Patrick’s Day parade.