O' Gorman subjected to ‘daily abuse’ over his sexuality

Minister for children, disability and equality Roderic O’Gorman said the majority of the abuse he receives is “very much focused on being gay”.
O' Gorman subjected to ‘daily abuse’ over his sexuality
Minister for children, disability and equality Roderic O’Gorman has revealed he endures daily abuse over his sexuality (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 14:17
Rebecca Black, PA

Minister Roderic O' Gorman has revealed he endures daily abuse over his sexuality.

Minister for children, disability and equality Mr O’Gorman said the majority of the abuse he receives is “very much focused on being gay”.

The abuse includes comments on social media alleging that he is a paedophile and a child groomer, he told RTE’s The Week In Politics programme.

The Green Party TD said he no longer responds to tweets “because some of the stuff is so nasty”.

He added that, if he let it into his head, it would distract from the work the Government is trying to do.

I'm ... aware that right now online and in various public fora a lot of people who are gay or advocating on LGBT+ issues are facing vicious abuse

“It’s not something I’m terribly comfortable talking about but I’m also aware that right now online and in various public for a a lot of people who are gay or advocating on LGBT+ issues are facing vicious abuse,” he said.

“On a daily basis, me and my team are cleaning off comments on my social media – paedophile, child groomer, all this sort of stuff.”

The minister added: “Every politician has to be ready for robust criticism, absolutely. But there is a definite change in dialogue in some parts of the public on these issues.

“I’m able to take it but for young people who are online and having to face similar attacks it is really difficult, and I think it’s important we call it out.”

More in this section

FILE PHOTO According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, the Republic of Ireland's population has exceeded 5 m New Garda station on O'Connell Street will 'make people feel safer', says Taoiseach
Brexit Mary Lou McDonald: No excuse left for DUP's Stormont Assembly boycott 
CC SHANKILL DEVELOPMENT Government scheme fails to deliver on 1,500 homes target
O'GormanPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
O' Gorman subjected to ‘daily abuse’ over his sexuality

Asylum-seekers sleeping in tents in freezing Clare weather 'unethical and inhumane' 

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd