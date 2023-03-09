Mary Lou McDonald: No excuse left for DUP's Stormont Assembly boycott 

There is now absolutely no excuse left for the DUP's boycott of the Northern Ireland institutions, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Speaking on her way into a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings, Ms McDonald said she and her party want the Stormont Assembly back up and running, nine months on from the elections.

She said she expected that she and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill would have “common cause” with Mr Varadkar in seeking to have the executive up and running in time for the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

She said the DUP’s request for time to study the detail of the deal struck between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol, but she said it was not reasonable to further delay the establishment of the Assembly and the Executive.

“We want the Assembly up and running, we want government back up and running and there is really now as they say, no time like the present, no room for further limbo,” she said.

“We are game ball, we're ready to go,” she added.

She said the purpose of the meeting with Mr Varadkar is to reiterate the urgency really, of getting the assembly and the executive back up and running.

“The Government here needs to bring a sense of peace a sense of urgency and purpose,” she said.

Ms McDonald also reiterated her call for the Government to reverse its decision to end the rent evictions ban on March 31.

She stopped short of joining with the Labour Party calls for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien not to travel abroad for the St Patrick’s Day festivities.

“His travel arrangements are a matter for him, but it's the wrong decision. At a time when people are under incredible pressure,” she said.

There are three quarters of a million renters right across this state, and many of whom are paying extortionate levels of rent.

“We’re in the grip of a housing emergency and it is unconscionable that the government should continue with this course of action by removing a protection that renters enjoy which no plan,” she said.

Ms McDonald called on the Government to support people who may receive notices to question the weeks and months ahead.

“We want the Government to come off that line and to be reasonable, thoughtful and fair with people who are already under immense pressure,” she said.