'Demonisation of landlords' has led to higher rents, says Taoiseach

The demonisation of landlords by the political system and by society has led to higher rents, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He said there was a “false argument being made” that there is conflict between the rights of landlords and the rights of renters.

Mr Varadkar said 40,000 landlords have left the market in the last number of years and they have not been replaced.

“But I do think that there has been a demonisation of landlords, by our political system and by wider society over the past number of years,” he said.

“That hasn't worked. In fact, it's caused harm. It's made rents higher, it's made fewer properties available.”

The Taoiseach said the Government had to have regard to that now and “not be afraid” to introduce measures that will encourage landlords to stay in the market.

It comes as the Irish Examiner reported the confidential memo presented to Cabinet ministers said extending the ban on evictions would have represented a “serious breach of trust” between the Government and landlords.

Mr Varadkar said the decision to lift the eviction ban was driven by concerns that keeping it in place would drive more landlords from the market.

Meanwhile, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he did not agree with criticism from his colleague Neasa Hourigan that Green Party values had not been represented at Cabinet when the decision was taken to lift the eviction ban, despite party leader Eamon Ryan present at the meeting.

“I think Green Party principles and Green Party policy is woven into the Government's response on housing,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“I think that's seen in the context of that overall critical need to increase supply and particularly on social housing.

“There was success achieved there last year. And it is seen in the context of building public housing on public land.

“That was something that was very much a key view of the Green Party and it has been secured now on some very major sites around Dublin City and Cork City.

“I think it's also reflected in the introduction of cost-rental, which has been a key policy as long as I've been in the Green Party. This Government has introduced that new type of tenure and it’s committed to 18,000 units of cost rental by the end of 2030 under Housing for All,” he said.