Varadkar 'wouldn’t be overly concerned about unnecessary trips' on free public transport

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not think people are “going around on buses and trains just for the craic” when asked if he rejects the idea of free public transport because it will lead to unnecessary trips.

Mr Varadkar was asked to respond to comments made by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan who said any increase in passenger numbers if public transport was made free “would largely be achieved by reductions in active travel and an increased level of unnecessary trips”.

Mr Ryan, responding to a parliamentary question from People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith, said that an additional €540m in Exchequer funding would be required “at a minimum” annually and that free fares “would not substantially boost the sustainability of the transport system”.

Mr Ryan cited unspecified research to support the claim that making fares free would increase the level of unnecessary trips. “Further, that same research tells us that any increase in public transport demand due to free fares would largely be achieved by reductions in active travel and an increased level of unnecessary trips,” he said.

“Ultimately then, free fares would not substantially boost the sustainability of the transport system, primarily because passenger demand is much more sensitive to levels of service provision than it is to pricing.”

When asked about Mr Ryan’s comments, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he “wouldn’t be overly concerned about unnecessary trips”. “I don’t think many people are going around on buses and trains just for the craic,” he said.

However, Mr Varadkar said there would be “genuine problems” with free public transport costing and capacity.

“We could see capacity being overloaded, that wouldn’t be an advantage to anyone and secondly, there is an issue of cost and we want to invest additional money in public transport in new services, not just making existing services less expensive.”

However, he said the government has reduced public transport fares in Ireland and it has been successful in increasing the number of people using public transport.

The Irish Examiner asked the Department of Transport for details of this research on the impact that free public transport fares would have. This was not received by time of publication.

It comes as the AA has also called for a free public transport trial to "test capacity and a genuine appetite for alternative modes of transport". Ms Smith had asked the minister if the current reduced fares on public transport would be sustained and if any consideration has been given to moving to providing fare-free public transport.