Niall Collins to address Dáil on allegations about property declarations

Junior Fianna Fáil minister Niall Collins is to address the Dáil on Thursday on allegations about his property declarations, it has been confirmed.
Mr Collins has maintained a steadfast silence since allegations first emerged on ‘The Ditch’ website that he failed to declare his ownership of a house in Limerick when applying for planning permission some 20 years ago.
Mr Collins immediately refuted the allegations but there have been repeated calls for him to make a statement to the Dáil on the matter.
Fianna Fáil sources have confirmed Mr Collins has secured permission from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to make a personal statement in the Dáil after topical issues which are due to conclude at 5.30pm.
