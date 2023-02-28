Simon Harris to establish statutory agency for domestic violence

Justice Minister Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet today which will see draft legislation to establish a statutory domestic violence agency.

The legislation will include a plan to commission and fund support services for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) and people who may be at risk of any such form of violence.

The full-time statutory agency, which is planned to take office next January, will be tasked with a number of issues including delivering refuge spaces and safe houses, leading awareness campaigns designed to reduce the incidence of DSGBV in society, and implementing government policy.

Mr Harris previously told the Irish Examiner that he believes the agency could have a broad scope in examining relationships and gender relations in the future.

Cabinet will not, however, discuss whether to extend the eviction ban, which expires on March 31. Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been consulting with the Attorney General on the next steps, but it is understood that any decision will be made in two weeks, before ministers leave Ireland for St Patrick's Day.

The opposition has called for the ban to be extended, but senior government ministers have in recent days indicated that the ban will not be extended, despite homelessness figures reaching record levels.

In his role as Further Education Minister, Mr Harris will also bring to Cabinet an update on the implementation of the Adult Literacy for Life (ALL) strategy, which was launched in 2021. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, is expected to bring an update on the implementation of the Climate Action Plan.

Arts, Culture and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin will bring a memo which sets out the 2023 Decade of Centenaries programme. The centenaries programme, launched in 2012, has marked a number of milestones in the birth and foundation of the Irish state.

Separately from Cabinet, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will mark Rare Disease Day by announcing that his Department is to develop a new National Rare Disease Plan. In 2023, the Government has committed €2.7m to support the implementation of this Strategy. Mr Donnelly will confirm that work is due to commence on the new National Rare Disease Plan, in line with the commitment in the Programme for Government. Around one in 15 people in Ireland will suffer from a rare disease at some point in their lives.