'Obligation' on hospitality industry to 'give a fair deal to people' with lower Vat rate extended 

There is "an onus" on the hospitality industry to pass on a lower Vat rate to consumers, the Tánaiste says.

Micheál Martin was speaking in Baldonnel, West Dublin on Wednesday, a day after the Government agreed to extend the 9% Vat rate for hospitality until the end of August.

The move, part of a €1.3bn cost of living package will cost the exchequer around €280m and Mr Martin said that it was important that the move saw benefits for consumers.

While the decision was welcomed by the industry, which has been accused of high prices, Mr Martin said that hoteliers, publicans and restaurant owners should try to keep prices as low as possible this summer.

"There is an onus and obligation on the hospitality industry to be very consumer-focused and give a fair deal to people using hotels and the hospitality sector more broadly. I think that is important that they be competitive in terms of pricing, that the consumers, the people out there, will feel the benefits of this when they go for a meal."

Mr Martin said, however, that the situation with regard to the Vat rate was not the same in rural areas as it was in big cities.

He added that putting the rate back to the previous 13.5% would have had an inflationary impact that that the Government is "trying to manage this on a number of fronts" to keep inflation "moderate".

Mr Martin said the the package announced on Tuesday brought to €9bn the supports given to cope with high inflation by the Government.

"That's in excess of what most countries across Europe have been able to do so I think we've got to manage this and then make sure that we've sufficiency of resources in the budget in the autumn to take us through next winter but also to provide funding for more permanent reforms that we need and education and health and also to deal with the climate change challenge."

Vat rate 'will be raised at the end of August'

Speaking to Newstalk, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said that the end of August cut-off for the lower rate would be met.

“One thing is absolutely certain and you can haul me back in here if on 1 September this doesn’t happen — it will be raised at the end of August.

“Haul me over the coals if that doesn’t happen,” he said.

“The main time for allocation is in the Budget and in that period in October, we do need to know that we have the tax base to be able to provide for housing, social welfare, health and education and so on.

“I think those sorts of measures are needed to help us do that.

“Economics is a very uncertain science but the argument was made that inflation is coming down at the moment."