Pressure rises on Sinn Féin to clarify discrepancies in election spending

Sinn Féin is coming under pressure to clarify the party’s contradictions in its annual accounts and election spending returns.

It comes as Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he has had no recent contact from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) over its investigation into his failure to declare election expenses.

Mr Donohoe said there is “nothing shadowy” about a Fine Gael activist auditing Sinn Féin accounts and making complaints to Sipo.

It has emerged that Sipo is investigating complaints into a series of discrepancies and apparent mistakes in Sinn Féin’s financial statements and electoral spending returns.

“Just as an issue was raised with Sipo regarding expenses in my campaign, another citizen is raising concerns that they have regarding accounts and expenses for the [Sinn Féin] election campaign,” Mr Donohoe said.

“All that is happening here is someone is exercising the right that they have as a citizen in our country regarding whether expenses are consistent with the electoral law and it's not up to Sipo to determine that.

“If somebody is making an allegation to Sipo, I think they are entitled to exercise the same rights as any other member of the public and it's up to them to decide whether they want to make that concern and that allegation public. These are the kind of issues that need equal scrutiny and equal transparency,” Mr Donohoe added.

The Fine Gael activist has not been named but Justice Minister Simon Harris said it is his understanding the accounts were scrutinised by a chartered accountant.

Mr Harris said it is "very concerning" that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has not accepted a time-slot in the Dáil to take questions on the matter.

Mr Donohoe was asked why he insisted Sipo needed time and space to investigate the complaints made against him but Fine Gael is now calling for Sinn Féin to explain their accounts while the watchdog investigation is ongoing.

He said Sinn Féin insisted that if he was accountable to the Oireachtas on his election declarations then Sinn Féin should also have to come before the Dáil and address the claims made about its accounts.

Fine Gael junior minister Jennifer Carroll Mac Neill said there is already precedent for Sinn Féin TDs to make a statement to the Dáil given Brian Stanley previously did so regarding tweets sent from his personal Twitter account.