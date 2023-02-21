The opposition has labelled the Government's cost of living package as "insufficient", with one Labour TD saying it was as "targeted as a (Liverpool striker) Darwin Nunez shot".

Speaking in the Dáil after the Government announced its spending plan, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that there was "nothing for renters".

“We know that extortionate housing costs are at the very heart of this crisis and yet there is nothing here for renters," she said.

“These are workers and families fleeced by hike after hike, paying out the lion’s share of their income on rent.

“There is nothing here for mortgage holders either. Battered by a barrage of interest rate increases. They are forced to pay hundreds more in mortgage repayments and there is still more to come. The pressure is enormous."

'You cannot eat good GDP figures'

Labour Party Ged Nash said that the package agreed by the Cabinet did not go far enough for those who need it the most. He said that the package was an admittance that the Budget and last year's support did not go far enough.

He said the new package did little to address low-paid work and other structural issues. He said that social protection rates should have been increased by €20 and the minimum wage increased to €12.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez battle for the ball during a Premier League match last month.

"I've said it before — you cannot eat good GDP figures. Exchequer figures alone don't heat the house. The reality is that for too many households, this feels like a recession.

"The measures are as well-targeted as a Darwin Nunez shot from outside the box."

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said that the measures were "insufficient".

"The Government has not done enough for families. All people, workers and those on social protection, have suffered a pay cut because prices are going up."

Ms Smith said that her party would support the introduction of a wealth tax on those earning over €4m a year.

"The obvious solution to the cost of living prices is to deal with a systemic problem, and therefore to recognise that people need higher income — workers need a pay rise at least to match the figures of inflation, a 10% pay rise, and everybody on social protection needs a significant permanent increase."