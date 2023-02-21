Shane Ross to 'defend fully' legal case brought by Mary Lou McDonald's husband

Former Transport Minister Shane Ross says he will "defend fully" a legal case being brought against him by Mary Lou McDonald's husband, Martin Lanigan.
The proceedings were filed yesterday by Mr Lanigan's legal team and are understood to relate to a chapter in Mr Ross's book on the Sinn Féin leader. The chapter in question relates to how Ms McDonald and Mr Lanigan paid for the renovation of their Cabra home.
Speaking to thetoday, Mr Ross said that he was limited in what he could say about the case, but that he would defend the allegations of defamation.
"I will reiterate an invitation to both Mary Lou McDonald and Martin Lanigan to be interviewed on the record, as I had done when I was initially writing the book."
Mr Ross is believed to be planning an update to his book, Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle.
Ms McDonald said last year that she and her husband have a mortgage on the home and that Mr Lanigan was entitled to "defend his good name".
“Obviously, our system relies on two things – freedom of expression, freedom of the press and also the right of every citizen to defend and vindicate their good name.
“And my husband is a private citizen and I think those rights for private citizens are especially important.