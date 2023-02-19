'I don't own them': Mick Wallace clarifies wine bar controversy

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace has confirmed he does not own three wine bars even though he always felt he did.

It comes after the politician claimed in a Tiktok clip that he has three wine bars in Dublin.

He later clarified that he earned up to €499 a month as an adviser to a chain of wine bars and restaurants in a revised declaration of his financial interests to the European Parliament.

“I don’t own them. I don’t have any shareholding in the lease," he said.

I always felt they were sort of mine but it’s inaccurate for me to say I own three wine bars because I don’t.

Speaking to South East Radio, Mr Wallace added: “I shouldn’t say I owned them even though I always feel I sort of did. But they are actually owned by investors.” Mr Wallace has detailed how he built his first wine bar in 2003.

"They were doing very well, it was a decent business but obviously all the value was in the buildings,” he told the Morning Mix show with Alan Corcoran.

“They were in great locations but obviously I lost the buildings. Wallace Calcio, which I owned ... I lost the buildings after the banking crashes so all I was left with then was the lease.

“I had the lease then, I was made bankrupt, it was 2016, I think.

"It wasn’t possible for me to be a shareholder then, so I lost my shareholding then.”

However, the MEP has said that he retained a "link" with the businesses.

“I give the lads advice and stuff and I’ve contacts with wine producers in Italy – I’ve kept my link with the bar, but I don’t own any of it,” he said.