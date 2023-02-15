European parliament chamber evacuated due to protest

The European Parliament chamber in Strasbourg has been evacuated due to a protest.

Demonstrators are currently standing on over-hanging barriers.

The session has been suspended until 3pm following the disruption.

Irish MEP Seán Kelly tweeted that earlier protesters were shouting, chanting and throwing missiles in parliament.

Major disruption @Europarl_EN right now by Turkish Kurds - in public gallery, shouting, chanting & throwing missiles down on Parliament . pic.twitter.com/4PMNb6mmt0 — Seán Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) February 15, 2023

"We should be voting now but chamber has been evacuated until police arrive and remove protesters, some standing very dangerously on overhanging barriers," he said.

"Will lead to a major re-think on security and did some MEP sign them in and were they not screened?"

More to follow...