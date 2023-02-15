European parliament chamber evacuated due to protest

Demonstrators are currently standing on over-hanging barriers.
Demonstrators inside the European Parliament chamber were seen standing on over-hanging barriers. Picture: Seán Kelly/Twitter

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 11:51
Michelle McGlynn

The European Parliament chamber in Strasbourg has been evacuated due to a protest.

The session has been suspended until 3pm following the disruption.

Irish MEP Seán Kelly tweeted that earlier protesters were shouting, chanting and throwing missiles in parliament.

 

"We should be voting now but chamber has been evacuated until police arrive and remove protesters, some standing very dangerously on overhanging barriers," he said.

"Will lead to a major re-think on security and did some MEP sign them in and were they not screened?"

More to follow...

