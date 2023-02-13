Government set to axe 9% Vat rate for hospitality sector

The Government is set to dash the hopes of the hospitality industry by axing the 9% Vat rate for the sector, despite fresh calls for the lower rate to be extended.
Representatives of the hospitality industry met with the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on Monday evening in order to restate their demand for the retention of the Vat rate.
While the meeting was described as a "listening exercise", the Department of Finance is said to be keen to end the tax break amid accusations of “price gouging” by the industry.
Over the weekend, the Restaurants Association of Ireland warned one in every five restaurants in Ireland will be at risk of closure if the Government increases the Vat rate back to 13.5%.
On Thursday, a cabinet sub-committee meeting is expected to consider the future of the various cost-of-living supports, including the reduced Vat rate with decisions being taken by the full Cabinet the following week.
The Coalition leaders are meeting on Monday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, but sources said the Vat issue is not expected to be formally discussed.
The 9% Vat rate for hospitality was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, it was extended in light of the severe cost of living increases and high rates of inflation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.