Heather Humphreys in favour of targeted and universal cost-of-living supports

The Social Protection Minister has suggested she is in favour of new cost-of-living supports that are both targeted and universal.

The Government is due to discuss further once-off payments and will also have to decide whether any of the subsidies and tax measures will be retained beyond the end of this month.

However, Heather Humphreys has stressed that universal payments, such as the energy credit to every home, and more targeted supports for pensioners and those on low incomes are equally important.

"I am fully aware of the pressures people are under in terms of the cost of living, in terms of energy cost and this is something that Government is looking at."

She said she will be sitting down with Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe to examine how supports can be targeted at those who need it the most.

"We will have a discussion and obviously look at where we can help people, that's what we are about. We did it before Christmas and again we are going to look at those most in need, how we can help them," Ms Humphreys said.

But she added: "There are a lot of working people out there that are not on social welfare payments that are feeling the pinch, what we managed to do the last time was a mix of universal and targeted and that's so we can help people with the cost of living right across all sections of society.

"We did it during Covid, we supported people, and we supported them with the Budget last year, we will continue to review the situation and I will be discussing it with my Cabinet colleagues and with of course the three leaders," Ms Humphreys said.