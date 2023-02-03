Q&A: Why are we buying a Government jet now?

News that the Government is to purchase a new jet came this week and will represent a major purchase by the State, amounting to many tens of millions of euro.

From a position of having two jets previously, fear of negative publicity and a hostile reaction from the public has stymied attempts in recent times to deal with this issue. But the time has come where the sole remaining short-range jet is now unreliable with mounting questions over its safety.

Just what is the Government Jet and what is it for?

A: Most national governments will have one or more planes at their disposal to facilitate prime ministers and other ministers to travel on behalf of their countries overseas. In Ireland’s case, as an island nation, we have previously held two planes but only have one in service at present, a short-range seven-seater Learjet 45, purchased in 2004. It is operated by the Air Corps and costs around €15,000 per journey, on average.

Is it just for high-flying ministers?

A: No. Such planes are regularly used for emergency transport, say for Irish children to UK hospitals for specialist treatment, and for the safe removal of Irish citizens from hostile or dangerous regions.

How often it is used?

A: In 2019 (the last full pre-Covid year), the jet embarked on a total of 49 flights at a cost of €731,000.

As the pandemic hit in 2020, the number of flights was severely reduced, with the Government spending just over €222,000. That increased significantly in 2021, with ministers taking 32 private flights in the first eight months of the year at a cost of €482,000.

So, just what has been announced?

A: On Thursday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin informed the Dáil that he has approved the purchase of a new and bigger Government jet, capable of medium to long-range flight.

Why is this necessary?

A: The current 7-seater Learjet is at or is coming to the end of its natural life cycle. It has experienced considerable technical difficulties in recent months and Mr Martin, when Taoiseach, was left stranded in Brussels last year.

Also, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan exposed Ireland’s lack of a suitable plane as we had to rely on the US and UK governments to get a number of Irish citizens out.

The Government previously owned a larger Gulfstream jet which was capable of long-range flight but during the austerity period, it was decided to sell it amid rising maintenance costs.

In 2017, the Irish Examiner revealed that the government jet sold to a US firm in 2015 for less than €420,000 was then insured for $5m (€4.7m) following a refit.

So what type of plane is the Government looking at?

A: While an expert group has been established to oversee the tender process, it is clear the Government is looking at a larger plane for between 10 and 15 people.

It is examining second-hand options as well as exploring what is possible in terms of new planes. A proposal is expected to be brought forward in the coming months.

It is thought that a new Gulfstream jet, which has a much longer range than the Learjet 45 and which can accommodate up to 14 people, is the preferred model of plane at this stage.

Prices for a second-hand Gulfstream 550 range between €18m and €32,950,000 at present and could cost up to €2m a year to operate, depending on the number of flights taken.