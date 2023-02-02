Micheál Martin defends mother and baby homes redress scheme

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has defended the much-criticised mother and baby home redress scheme, claiming no measure could ever right the wrong of separating a child from their mother.

Campaigners and opposition parties have called on the Government to significantly amend the scheme, which will exclude 40% of survivors.

However, speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said this Government has "done more than any previous Government in its comprehensive response" in relation to those who were resident in such institutions.

Social Democrat TD, Jennifer Whitmore, called on the Tánaiste to explain how the stipulation that children spent at least six months in a mother and baby home in order to qualify for redress was signed off on.

"That means the trauma of a baby that was forcibly removed from its mother is not being acknowledged by this scheme. That accounts for approximately 40% of survivors," the Wicklow TD said.

She said many elements of the scheme, which also does not take account of those who were boarded out, have been widely criticised by Opposition, legal and human rights experts and, most importantly of all, by survivors.

"Will the Tánaiste explain why the six-month rule was put in place? Does he believe that whatever happens to a baby under six months old does not matter, or that the baby does not feel the trauma of what happened to him or her under six months old?" Ms Whitmore asked.

Responding, Mr Martin said: "No scheme can ever right the wrong done to a baby who was separated from its mother." However, he said a number of actions have been taken by the current Government.

"The Birth Information and Tracing Bill has probably been the most radical legislation to come before us in the past year, when it came through the House. It was a real priority identified by all concerned with this issue.

"The redress scheme is significantly in advance of what was recommended by the commission. It will include financial payments for an estimated 34,000 people and a form of enhanced medical card for an estimated 19,000 people. The approximate cost will be €800 million," Mr Martin said.