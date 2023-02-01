Leading Fianna Fáil TDs call for legalisation of certain drugs in Ireland

The war on drugs is not working and there must be a legalisation of drugs in Ireland, two leading Fianna Fáil TDs have said.

Recreational drug users could be able to access their substance of choice in a “off licence” style outlet, in a bid to control the make-up of the drugs and to limit the ability of drug gangs to make vast fortunes from their illegal trade.

Oireachtas Justice Committee chair James Lawless and Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe have said what they are recommending is that the country would accelerate the process of decriminalisation that is already in place.

They are calling for the Government to quickly appoint a chairperson to a proposed Citizens’ Assembly on the issue of drugs.

Both current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin had promised the establishment of that group this year, with indications it could be established before the summer.

Accepting their proposals may be seen as radical, Mr Lawless and Mr McAuliffe are clear that treating people with drug addictions with a justice response is not appropriate.

They are proposing a regulatory model, similar to how alcohol is policed, with strength indicators present on the bottle or box.

The duo have also said that as part of their plan, there would be significant investment in addiction treatments, investment in counseling and other measures around the country.

When asked about what drugs they would seek to decriminalise, Mr Lawless sought to draw a distinction between naturally grown substances such as mushrooms and Peyote as used by native Americans, and those substances such as crack cocaine which are artificially manufactured in “back street labs”.

Mr McAuliffe said the idea of addiction as an illness is not widely understood.

We want people to understand this and that if you have an illness, the police turning up at your door is not the first port of call,” he said.

Both said that the taking of any drugs is a negative, but what they were offering was a pragmatic response in response to the current “hypocrisy” which exists on this issue.

A few weeks ago, Mr Lawless’ Justice Committee produced a report which recommended that in acknowledging drug addiction as a health issue, increased investment should be made into programmes, services and treatments which address addiction and the harms associated with it.

The Committee called for a rapid expansion of the drug testing pilot-scheme, first trialled in Ireland at the Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival, in Stradbally Co Laois, in 2022.

The Committee recommended that a detailed multi-year plan is developed, specifying the measures that Government intends to take, in terms of both the health and justice systems, in order to reduce drug-related harms and addiction.

Crucially, the Committee recommended that a policy of decriminalisation is pursued, in line with emerging international best-practice, in respect of the possession of drugs for personal consumption, through appropriate legislation reform, in favour of a health-led approach to problem drug use.