Nursing homes controversy: Opposition calls on Government to change 'callous legal strategy'

The Government must change a "callous legal strategy" that has been repeatedly adopted against vulnerable people failed by the State, the Dáil has heard.

Opposition leaders have hit out at the fact that people have been "denied their legal rights" unless they take cases to sue the State, with calls for a change in approach which is "in the common good".

It comes amid allegations that the State deliberately denied refunds to people who were illegally charged nursing home fees, forcing some to pursue legal action.

Separate to this it has emerged that State also denied up to 12,000 vulnerable people their disability allowance payments.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said: "The real story as we see it, is the pervasiveness of what amounts to a callous legal strategy, in essence and State approaching litigation against it in a manner indistinguishable from any faceless corporate entity.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

"People are denied legal rights unless they sue the State. If they do litigate, the cases are defended by the State and then late in the day prior to making a discovery, certainly prior to going into trial, those with the resources and patience to keep going will receive a settlement."

Ms Bacik said that all Government departments must take into account "the common good, the public interest" when it comes to people who have been let down by the State and not just the "narrow financial interests of the government of any one time".

She added: "We are asking for you to call on the Secretaries General of all Government departments to come before the Public Accounts Committee to test the legal strategy in place in each Department as regards litigation against the State."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that while there is a "responsibility to do what is right and just", there is also a responsibility to protect the taxpayer.

He warned that spending too much of the current department budgets on "fixing the problems of the past" would have consequences.

"We can't spend the same euro twice. We want the education budget to be spent on educating young people today, we want the health budget to be spent on people who are sick and need medicine today, we want the budget for children spent on children who are vulnerable today.

"I've been a member of three governments now including a government involving the Labour party, and we've put a huge amount of time and care and resources into putting right some of the wrongs of the past, even where there was no legal liability on the State," Mr Varadkar said.

Responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who also raised both the issue with nursing home charges and the denial of maintenance allowance payments to those in residential care, the Taoiseach said it was not fair to conflate two very different issues.

"The legal advice in relation to DPMA (Disabled Person's Maintenance Allowance) was that the State didn't have a leg to stand on. The legal advice in relation to nursing homes is that those charges were not illegal," he said.

He added that neither case relates to the current day and are historic in nature.