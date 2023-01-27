Jackie Cahill calls for cull after being involved in road crash with deer

Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill has called for a cull after being involved in a road crash with a deer.

The Tipperary TD was driving in his home county on Sunday night when a deer hit the side of his car.

Mr Cahill, whose car was damaged in the incident, said: “The numbers of deer are out of control.

“Something needs to be done. More and more deer are bolting onto our roads putting motorists in danger.”

It comes after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he believes there should be a cull as deer and goats are doing significant damage to biodiversity across the country.

Jackie Cahill said wild deer are also causing huge issues for farmers. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

There have also been calls for a cull of deer on Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Mr Cahill said wild deer are also causing huge issues for farmers.

“They’re overgrazing, eating pasture and crops, damaging fencing on farms and also causing problems for newly planted forestry.

“Thankfully my incident was minor but let’s not wait for a serious accident or fatality to occur before we take action on this.”

A public consultation is currently underway to gather views on issues relating to the increased deer numbers.

Mr Cahill, who is chairman of the Agriculture Committee, said a recent discussion about the issue at a committee meeting highlighted the “urgent” need for a sustainable management of the national deer population.