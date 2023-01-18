Stalker showed up at Holly Cairns' West Cork home

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns has told how she has been forced to get CCTV and locks for her home due to stalking, abuse, and online harassment.

Ms Cairns said she has avoided talking about the level of abuse she has experienced up until now out of fear it will draw more issues and that it may deter women from entering politics.

She said she also felt “a bit scared” talking about her personal experience in recent months which included a man showing up at her home on multiple occasions.

Having sent several messages to her phone, the man started showing up to her home to which she told him not to return to her home but it continued.

Ms Cairns said gardaí have advised her to make an official complaint but said she doesn't want to have to go through a court trial.

She said the harassment lasted about six months and changed how she behaved.

She said she took a step back from doing media, had to get locks for her home as well as CCTV and was advised by gardaí not to hold a clinic to meet constituents or advertise her location.

Holly Cairns TD told the Virgin Media News Group Chat podcast the other reason she didn't want to mention her experience until now was because it could put other women off seeking political office

"I felt then like every message I got was somebody who could potentially turn up to my house, and then it really changed how I behaved in every single thing I did then," she told The Group Chat podcast from Virgin Media News.

The 33-year-old — who represents Cork South-West and is the only female TD for the entire county of Cork — admits that she might never have run for election had she known the level of abuse she would face in the course of her job.

"If I knew what I was getting myself into, no, I would not have done it. Am glad I didn't know? 100% because I don't regret it. But honestly, had I known... realistically, no, I wouldn't have done it."