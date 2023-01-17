Applause for Donohoe and English at Fine Gael parliamentary meeting

There was a round of applause for former junior minister Damien English and public expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe as Fine Gael met ahead of the new Dàil term.

Sources said that the two men received "warm" receptions following Mr English's resignation and Mr Donohoe coming under pressure to explain his expenses during the 2016 general election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is understood to have offered his support to Mr Donohoe and praised the work of Mr English, who resigned last week after revelations that he had omitted an existing home from a local needs planning application in 2008.

Mr English is also understood to have thanked his party colleagues for their support in recent days.

The meeting featured a lengthy discussion on migration, with former Seanad whip Sean Kyne disagreeing with Mr Varadkar, who said that the protests seen around asylum seekers in recent weeks show a new element in Irish political life.

Mr Kyne said that his constituency had faced similar protests ahead of the 2020 election. He criticised the party's strategy on migration in the run up to the election in which he lost his seat.

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, meanwhile, told the meeting that the OPW should hand over responsibility for building Garda stations over to the Department of Justice. It is understood that OPW minister Patrick O'Donovan did not respond to this.

Regarding housing, the Taoiseach highlighted bringing down rents, reversing rising homeless and falling ownership figures and getting construction started this year on the 70,000 homes which have received planning permission as a priority.

He said no option would be taken off the table without consideration and everyone in Government has to work together to turn the housing situation around.