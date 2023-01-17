Senator had sleepless nights over threats to his children, court told

Threats made against his home and children caused a Fine Gael senator "a lot of sleepless nights", he has told a court.

Senator Michéal Carrigy was giving a victim impact statement at Longford District Court at the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to harassment of the Fine Gael politician.

Mr Carrigy told the court that the harassment carried out through social media had "crossed a line". He told the court that he had become involved in politics to improve the lives of those around him, and was proud of being from Longford.

He said that in late 2021, he and others noticed "a number of comments on Facebook directed at me with a common theme referring 'to going to train station' ".

"I felt that someone was watching my office, as it is located beside the train station in town," he said.

"In early 2022, I received a text informing me that no amount of security at my home would stop them from getting in. I contacted Granard Gardaí to highlight my concerns and put them on the record.

A line had been crossed, as far as I was concerned.

It was at this stage that I told my wife, to make her aware of the messages."

However, the harassment would escalate in early 2022, he said.

"A number of weeks later I received a voice message on my phone threatening to sterilise my children, which upset both of us greatly. I believed that all messages, text, and voicemail were the same person."

He said that he contacted gardaí and the man, whose sentencing was adjourned to May, was subsequently arrested.

"Both my wife and I are hard-working citizens of the State who pay our taxes," he said. "We are entitled to live our lives without having been threatened, but most importantly we should not have the burden of having to worry about our children when they are in their own home, their school or at other activities.

A direct threat was made against my children. This cannot be accepted in our society.

"A direct threat was made against my home. This cannot be accepted in our society.

I’m lucky to be married to a strong woman who has supported me in everything I do. She holds down fort and compensates for my absence from our family."

Mr Carrigy added that the wellbeing of his family is of the utmost importance and "as a father, it is my responsibility to protect my family".

He added that serious incidents like these "make you question your position".

He said: "Is it worth it? Is it my role and profile that is putting my family at risk? Constantly checking that the house door are locked. Checking if any damage is done to our car."