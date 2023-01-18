Car chargers every 60km on main roads under new plan

Electric vehicle drivers will have access to EV chargers on all main roads every 60km under plans going to Cabinet on Wednesday.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will bring a memo to his Cabinet colleagues outlining the first EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025.

It sets out a roadmap for the delivery of Ireland’s publicly funded charging infrastructure over the next three years, and has a fund of €100m.

The strategy aims to assure car users of the feasibility of switching to an EV over the coming years.

One of the proposals within the strategy is that there will be access to a pool of high-powered EV chargers along main network roads at least every 60km.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Mr Ryan is due to launch the full strategy at a stakeholders forum in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

He will also bring a memo to Cabinet to inform ministers on the transport strategy for the Greater Dublin area, which will set out the transport planning policy for the region which comprises of the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow.

The strategy is divided into three phases, including plans for major infrastructure projects already flagged and under way at some level such as BusConnects, DART+, and MetroLink.

Housing redress

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will seek Cabinet sign-off on a redress scheme for owners of defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments and duplexes.

Estimates reveal that the proportion of apartments and duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 affected by one or more defects including fire safety, structural safety, and water ingress defects is likely to range between 50% and 80%.

This equates to between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments/duplexes, with the average cost of undertaking the remediation of defects is likely to be approximately €25,000 per apartment/duplex.

In total, the scheme, which is separate to the €3bn mica redress scheme, is expected to cost up to €2.5bn.

It is expected that the scheme will be administered by the Housing Agency on a nationwide basis.

Future of Media Commission recommendations

Media Minister Catherine Martin will bring an implementation strategy and action plan to Cabinet which will provide for the introduction of and timeline around the recommendations made by the Future of Media Commission Report.

The action plan sets out a range of measures including working closely with the sector to develop a new sustainability roadmap, and introducing appropriate funding criteria as well as a new media fund which will extend and expand the supports available to the wider sector, including support for digital transformation and community media.

There will also be a comprehensive review of Irish-language media provision and consideration of ringfencing of supports for Irish language content.