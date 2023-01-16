Tributes paid after death of former Tipperary TD Carrie Acheson

Tributes have been paid to former Fianna Fáil TD for South Tipperary Carrie Acheson who passed away on Monday after a short illness.

She was elected to Dáil Éireann for the Tipperary South constituency at the 1981 general election but lost her seat at the following February 1982 election. She served as Mayor of Clonmel in 1980.

She was also actively involved on the committee of Clonmel Show, serving as its president, and at the National Ploughing Championships, where she looked after the public address, prompting some to describe her as "the voice of the ploughing" for many years. Mrs Acheson, who was 88, was a sister of former Senator and Cathairleach of the Seanad Tras Honan.

She was predeceased by her husband Hugh and is survived by her son Brian and family, including her brother Aidan.

Warm tributes were paid to Carrie Acheson at Monday's meeting of South Tipperary County Council with Local Fianna Fáil councillor for Clonmel Siobhan Ambrose describing her as an incredible lady. Her funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Paying tribute, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was very saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Acheson.

He said, "Carrie was steeped in Republican heritage and her father Matt Barlow fought in the War of Independence. She was an able and determined public representative, a true community activist, always caring for and advocating on behalf of her constituents. She continued to play an active role in her community after her retirement from public life. Hers was an infectious and warm personality."