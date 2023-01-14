Paschal Donohoe subject of complaint over alleged breach of electoral rules

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has been the subject of a complaint to the Standard in Public Office (SIPO) over an alleged breach in electoral rules.

The minister has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he is “aware of the complaint” and “will engage with SIPO” on the matter.

Mr Donohoe in his statement said he always held himself to the highest standards in the conduct of his work and is now conducting a full review of his records at the time which is the subject of the complaint which relates to the 2016 General Election.

The Irish Examiner understands that a complaint has been lodged alleging that Mr Donohoe was in receipt of services during the election campaign which were never declared.

The complaint is said to state that the value of said services was in the region of €10,000.

The complaint alleges that unnamed firms supplied Mr Donohoe with two vehicles and several people to erect election posters during his campaign as well as the removal of posters once the election was over.

The complaint alleges that the failure to declare these matters is in breach of the Electoral Act.

In 2016, Mr Donohoe was elected to the second seat in Dublin Central despite a major redrawing of the boundaries which had severely impacted on his core areas of support.

Mr Donohoe’s spokeswoman said: “The minister is aware of a complaint made to SIPO. He will engage with SIPO on the matter. The Minister has always held himself to the highest standards in the conduct of his work. He is now conducting a full review of all records from that time."

SIPO has said that it does not comment on queries about individual cases. However, commenting generally on its procedures, it said when any complaint is received, if the Commission considers that there is sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation under the ethics act, it will proceed to hold an investigation hearing.

At that stage, details of the matter are publicised on the Commission's website, and the investigation is then held usually in public, it said.

After an investigation is carried out the commission publishes a report detailing its findings and its determinations and forwarded to the relevant persons. Further information on complaints and investigations are available on the website, SIPO said.

Mr Donohoe has been a TD in Dublin Central since 2011 and is the current President of the Eurogroup of Finance Ministers.