Varadkar hopeful of agreement on Northern Ireland protocol

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is hopeful that an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol can be reached between the EU and UK that will allow power sharing to be restored.

Mr Varadkar said protocol negotiations are “not in the proverbial tunnel yet” but said he would like to see a deal which is acceptable to all, including unionists.

He also said there is no guarantee that a deal on the protocol will lead to the re-establishment of the Stormont Executive.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast following meetings with the five political parties in Northern Ireland, Mr Varadkar said he is keen to restore relations not just with the parties in the North, but in the UK too and between the EU and the UK.

“I’ve acknowledged that the way the protocol was implemented was too strict and too rigid and that created difficulties for people and I’m totally of the view that we can work together to make changes that are necessary that can get back to a very low number of checks,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said he would not like to put a timeline on a deal being struck on solving the protocol but it would be good to have an agreement in place and power-sharing restored before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

He said that, following the meetings Belfast, it is clear to him that all five parties are committed to devolution, despite the DUP continuing to block the Assembly and Executive due to disagreement over the Protocol.

Mr Varadkar also said he unequivocally “never used a threat of violence in politics” when asked whether one of his ‘mistakes’ surrounding protocol negotiations included insinuating that republican violence may start again as a result of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“I have never used the threat of violence in politics, I’m totally opposed to the use of violence in politics and I don’t think it’s ever justified in a democracy.

What I did was express concerns at the time, concerns held by the chief constable and the garda commissioner that the re-establishment of border posts north and south could lead to violence.

“There’s a very big difference between warning or expressing concerns about violence and threatening it and I certainly didn’t do that,” he added.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin held a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in which he described talks as “constructive and very substantive".

He said he expressed "serious concerns" around the UK government's legacy bill which is currently making its way through parliament.

Both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar’s visit to Belfast follows Wednesday’s debacle at talks in Belfast involving British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Mr Cleverly was due to meet all five parties in the North. However, both Sinn Féin and the SDLP withdrew when it emerged that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was not being permitted to attend as head of her party's delegation.

Mr Heaton-Harris has said it would not have been wise to invite Ms McDonald to the meeting because she is a "representative of a parliament in an EU member state".

Mr Varadkar said this was not the case in the past when Ms McDonald attended similar meetings organised by the British government.

He said if this is a change in protocol he did not think it was a positive one.

It was indicated that Mr Cleverly could not meet Ms McDonald before he had met his opposite number in Ireland.

Mr Martin said he would have had no difficulty that Mary-Lou McDonald was at that meeting.