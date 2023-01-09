Cormac Devlin appointed Fianna Fáil chief whip

The first-time Dún Laoghaire TD has also been appointed deputy Government whip
Responding to the news, Mr Devlin said, “I am delighted to be appointed to the role of Fianna Fáil Chief Whip and Deputy Government Whip."  Picture: Collins 

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 18:02
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

First-time Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin has been appointed Deputy Government Whip and Fianna Fáil chief whip.

Tànaiste Micheál Martin said he was delighted to appoint Mr Devlin to the roles. 

“Cormac is a hardworking and diligent public representative and I'm delighted to see him take up this position," Mr Martin said. 

"Deputy Government Whip is a very important position within the three-party Government, and I look forward to working alongside him to progress legislation through the Oireachtas.".

Responding to the news, Mr Devlin said, “I am delighted to be appointed to the role of Fianna Fáil Chief Whip and Deputy Government Whip. 

"I look forward to ensuring we continue to deliver on the ambitious legislative agenda of this Government in key areas such as Health, Housing, Justice and the environment."

