Ministers to outline priorities at 'away day' Cabinet meeting

Ministers are set to outline their priorities for the next six months at a special away day meeting at Farmleigh.

Cabinet will meet on Wednesday but government ministers will gather again afterward to explain to each other the priorities that lay ahead for their departments.

Holding Cabinet and the subsequent meeting away from Government Buildings “encourages a different discussion and atmosphere,” a Government source said.

The aim of the second gathering is to take a different approach to matters, the source said, and to strengthen communication so all ministers have a greater understanding of the work under way in other departments.

It has been described as a “positive exercise” to promote the understanding across government.

“This is taking a step outside of the formal Cabinet arrangement so ministers can discuss non-agenda items and for each minister to hear what work is under way,” the source added.

It’s anticipated a second Cabinet ‘away’ day will be held in the summer.

It’s not the first time Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has arranged for Cabinet to sit elsewhere other than Government Buildings.

In 2018, Government ministers held a special away day meeting in Derrynane House, the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell, in Co Kerry.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy took a dip in the sea while the media and photographers were close-by.

Previous event drew stinging criticism

The event drew stinging criticism from his opponents as the housing and homelessness crisis worsened.

It’s noted that Mr Varadkar’s return to the Taoiseach’s office has been much more understated than anticipated by his Government colleagues.

However, in one of his first moves as Taoiseach, the Fine Gael leader told ministers they can no longer bring their mobile phones into Cabinet meetings.

A communiqué was circulated to ministers ahead of the first official Cabinet meeting held before Christmas with Mr Varadkar back in charge.

A senior source dismissed that the move by the Fine Gael leader was to put a halt to leaking from Cabinet meetings.

And instead said it was a move purely on the basis of updated internal security advice.