Politicians encouraged to consider personal alarm in fresh security advice

Fresh security advice to politicians has encouraged them to consider a personal alarm and to vary their routine, including travelling to work.

The information was sent to all members of the Oireachtas on Monday via email and included personal security advice from An Garda Síochána. The email, seen by the Irish Examiner, said the information was being circulated following a security incident last week involving two members of the Oireachtas.

Last week, bags containing excrement were thrown at Fianna Fáil minister of state Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon while attending a public meeting in Galway.

In the email sent to politicians, a document from the National Crime Prevention Office entitled “Personal Security Advice for Elected Officials” was circulated for a second time. Politicians have been advised by gardaí to check their routes and avoid areas that they feel uncomfortable driving through alone and to lock car doors while driving.

Gardaí have also said politicians should avoid empty carriages while using public transport and to wear comfortable shoes in order to be able to move quickly. Other advice included avoiding leaving or returning home at exactly the same times, avoiding walking the same routes, parking in the same spots and holding clinics or meetings in the same place every week.

The advice provided by An Garda Síochána also includes what a politician should do if a constituent may visit their home and it outlines that they should consider a personal alarm. Gardaí have been in contact with the Oireachtas to advise politicians to liaise with their local Crime Prevention Officers (CPO) if they require guidance on security.

“The local CPOs can arrange to have security reviews conducted at Members’ residences and offices, and can provide security and crime prevention advice on a one-to-one basis,” the email read.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last week, the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission has sought the sanction of the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for the introduction of a scheme to enable it to make a financial contribution towards the cost of security measures implemented by members on the advice of An Garda Siochana.

In the email circulated to politicians on Monday, the clerk of the Dáil said the Oireachtas is “continuing to pursue this matter with the Department and when a response is received, we will be in contact again.”

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

It comes after it emerged newly appointed junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been harassed by a second man.

Ms MacNeill told the Examiner that gardaí have begun a personal security review and have visited this man who has been constantly contacting her. This is just two months after a 43-year-old man was given a suspended one-year sentence after pleading guilty to harassing the Fine Gael TD.

In her first interview since being appointed Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Ms MacNeill said she had reported a number of incidents since her court case. This includes a disturbing letter sent to her from an unknown person in recent weeks as well as the repeated contact from the man whom gardaí have now visited.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told the Irish Examiner a draft scheme has been prepared which could see the Oireachtas financially support the installation of security measures for TDs. Mr Ó Fearghaíl said there had been an extensive engagement process arising from complaints from a number of TDs and there were a number of “concerning cases”.

On foot of this, discussions were held with gardaí and social media companies. However, he said the funding was subject to approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. He was critical that there has not been a “rapid response” from the department.