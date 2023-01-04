Varadkar didn't intend to suggest NI protocol text could be renegotiated, spokesman says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not intend to suggest that the text of the Northern Ireland protocol could be renegotiated, his spokesman has said.

Much has been made in the British media in recent days over Mr Varadkar’s apparent change in tone over Brexit but Mr Varadkar’s spokesman made it clear he was not suggesting a re-examination of the protocol text.

Government Press Secretary Nick Miller told political correspondents that Mr Varadkar’s comments about the protocol perhaps being “too strict” were not a signal that the text of the agreement could be rewritten.

Mr Miller clarified that it was not Mr Varadkar’s aim to suggest that the protocol text was again open for negotiation between the EU and Downing Street.

He said Mr Varadkar was rather keen to suggest that the issue of flexibility is an important one. The EU has suggested that it would be willing to agree to a less rigorous implementation of the protocol.

Under such a scenario, the vast majority of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain would be eliminated.

The UK Government has welcomed the Taoiseach's pledge to be "flexible and reasonable" when it comes to reforming the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Varadkar has conceded that the Brexit treaty governing Northern Ireland is "too strict" and opened the door to a compromise.

The fallout over the implementation of the protocol caused devolved power-sharing in Belfast to collapse last year.

Downing Street, welcoming the shift in tone from Dublin, said it had "always felt it was possible to enact the protocol in a way that was flexible".

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith said a "radical political and practical solution" was required to break the deadlock.

While secretary-of-state, the Tory MP was influential in brokering a deal to get the Stormont Assembly up-and-running again in 2020 after a DUP-Sinn Fein power-sharing pact fell apart.

Disgruntlement over the Northern Ireland Protocol saw the DUP back out of that deal in February.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said that, even before Mr Varadkar's comments, discussions had been continuing at an "official level" in a bid to reach a resolution.

Mr Smith tweeted: "Positive comments from Leo Varadkar on NI protocol.

"Significant work is needed to sort a radical political and practical solution to trade and broader issues with current arrangements.

"Creative politics from all sides, not legal cheeseparing, needed over the coming weeks."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said that, even before Mr Varadkar's comments, discussions had been continuing at an "official level" in a bid to reach a resolution.

The spokesman, however, said there are "not currently" any firm plans in the diary for Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar to meet.

It was a meeting between former prime minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar in 2019 that helped pave the way for a Brexit deal with Brussels.

Mr Varadkar's latest comments, made during a pre-Christmas briefing but only published on Tuesday, suggest he is keen once again to work on smoothing the Brexit process.