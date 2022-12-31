McGrath stresses Fianna Fáil's role in expanding the State 

The size of the State must continue to grow, the Finance Minister has said, but has to be underpinned by a greater focus on investment and support for public services.

Michael McGrath told the Irish Examiner he believes that Fianna Fáil's role in the current government has been to push for an expansion of State investment and services and he will seek to continue this in his new role.

With the Government's work largely set out in the Programme For Government, Mr McGrath says the difference between himself and Paschal Donohoe will come to "agenda setting" from the minister's office. His focus will be on the cost-of-living crisis, the "challenging" global economic climate, and the recommendations from the Commission on Taxation and Welfare.

However, he pinpoints a "paradigm shift" in the size and role of the State, which he says was brought about by Fianna Fáil in particular.

"When it comes to the difference from a party point of view, I would make the argument that Fianna Fáil's input into this government has led to a shift in emphasis, a greater emphasis on investment and supporting public services. I think it's undoubtedly the case that there has been a paradigm shift in that regard. Of course, Covid provided a basis for doing that. It has led to a larger State and I think we are going to have a larger State into the future. But we have to make sure we have a sustainable funding basis for doing so.

"So I think the input of Fianna Fáil in government has been very clear over the last few years, and I think it has been most evident in the whole area of investment in services and people and then our infrastructure."

Mr McGrath said that growth in the size of the State "had to happen" due to a rising population but will "happen at a slower pace from here on".

"I believe in a State that has a good safety net for people and a State that provides opportunities for its people and has strong public services. But to achieve all of that you have to have a vibrant economy.

"I think you can have a larger State but that is only possible where you have an economy to fund it. And I think that's where we differ — and quite strikingly from some of the parties on the left — who claim to want to do all of the nice things but they think that you can tax your way to achieving that. That is a fundamental difference that we have."

Cost of living

On the cost of living, Mr McGrath says he believes inflation will "moderate" in 2023, but that prices will remain high and that will necessitate supports. However, the "first priority" is to implement the previously announced supports before any new measures would be considered.

Mr McGrath said he will review the report of the Commission on Taxation and Reform and he is "conscious" of the need to broaden the tax base. He plans to review the 116 recommendations to see if any new taxes are worth considering.

Asked about the future of his party leader, now Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Mr McGrath said that his constituency-mate "absolutely has my support". Mr McGrath said he believes there is real "warmth" for Mr Martin and "the public have a real appreciation for the work he did" as Taoiseach.

"I think he did a great job and he has my full support and I believe that he will lead us into the next election. I absolutely support him in making that decision."

However, if Mr Martin decides not to lead Fianna Fáil, Mr McGrath says he will "cross that bridge when he comes to it".

"It's obviously a great honour to be mentioned as a potential leader of the party. But that genuinely is not my focus now. I've got a huge job to do here over the next couple of years and I'm really relishing and looking forward to the challenge and do the very best that I possibly can in this role.

"We'll see what happens in the future."