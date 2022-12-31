Eamon Ryan: Greens need to be in power to ensure environment taken seriously

The Green Party "needs to be in Government" for the environment to be taken seriously, the party's leader has said.

Eamon Ryan said while he believes his party's coalition partners, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael do support climate change goals, they do not view climate change the way the Greens do.

"There needs to be a Green Party in government, to my mind, for climate to be taken, for the environment to be taken, seriously. As much as I respect my colleagues, as much as I respect other people or other parties, I don't think anyone else has this perspective and I think Ireland, in my mind, benefits from us being in Government. We should be in Government, is my view."

Asked if he would exchange the Greens' record electoral performance in 2020, where the party secured 12 seats, for the passing of climate legislation in this Dáil, Mr Ryan said he did not see the party as inherently a "boom-bust" political force.

He said the "key thing" was the local and European elections as he did not think there would be be a general election before 2024 "unless something unforeseen happened".

"We're very close to our European colleagues. European Green Group Party is quite strong. If you look at our colleagues in Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Germany and Luxembourg, all those countries, they are in government. And they've often been in multiple governments. They return from one election to the next in government. It's not inevitable that Green parties go through that boom-bust cycle in my mind.

"I said this in our convention speech — Austrian Greens are around 10%, Belgian Greens are about 10%, Finnish Greens are about 10%. I say to myself well, I think Irish people are just as green as they are in Austria or in Belgium or anywhere else.

"I went into the last election general election a few years out when we were 1% or 2%. And I was confident we'd get up to five which we did. And there's nothing certain, you have to deserve it, you have to work hard and serve the people and then go to the election go to the country."

He said he believed his party was delivering a lot of what improves people's quality of life.

"And why are the German greens at 20% plus? I think because they've done that for decades. And I think that's what we're doing. It's the more we deliver those bus services, the more we deliver low-cost childcare which next month [Children's Minister] Roderic O'Gorman is going to do, the more [Arts Minister Catherine Martin] builds that National Concert Hall. I think people would say, 'yeah, I want more of that'."

He also said he believed the Green Party was delivering at scale.

"I think it comes back to the real focus, whatever about that issue. The real focus is how do you get the country switching to a 5% annual reduction in emissions. That's the test of our policies.

"And I think that's the metric I'd be fixated on for the next two years. I think that by doing so the electoral prospects will...if we succeed in that, we'll succeed politically, and I think ultimately, it's not going away."

Mr Ryan was asked about criticism of his call for the car park at Leinster House to be made a garden once again as a show of political leadership. People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy called the idea "gesture politics", but Mr Ryan said he would engage with the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission on the issue.

"Because there is an alternative. TDs do need to drive a lot, not all but most. A lot don't now, they take the bus or get the train. But I don't see it as a huge disadvantage parking on Molesworth St versus parking outside the front door.

"And I think actually restoring the front, greening that front of Leinster House, I think most TDs would support that. We'll put it to the Oireachtas Commission and see what they say."