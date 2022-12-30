McDonald again refuses to state her party's emission reduction target

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has again refused to state what emission reduction target her party would set for the agriculture sector to tackle climate change.

Last week, the government launched its updated Climate Action Plan which sets out a 25% reduction in emissions by 2030 for the agri-sector.

Sinn Fein has been accused of showing no leadership or understanding of climate issues and government TDs have said the Opposition party did not contribute to talks when the sectoral climate ceilings were being set in July.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Ms McDonald said she “accepts” the target of 25% set out by the government but refused, despite several questions, to say if her party would do the same.

When put to her that Sinn Féin has never agreed on a target for the agriculture sector, she said she “absolutely accepted” the government’s target and now that it’s legally binding, that target needs to be met. However, the Sinn Féin leader would not say what target her own party would set for the industry.

“What we had asked for - and I think this was a very reasonable position - was when you’re making these targets, explain to us practically how you actually get to them because if the climate issue is to boil down to who can announce the most ambitious target, then I would suggest you are not actually getting very far,” she said.

“If we were in Government, we would have had access to all of the data, we would have gone about it differently in as much as identifying not just random targets, but the how. How are we doing this, how are we getting there is absolutely critical.”

In a recent address to the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) annual general meeting, Ms McDonald said some in Government have pointed the finger at farmers and blamed “them for our climate failures".

Hitting back, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalgoue said Sinn Féin has been a policy-free zone when it comes to agriculture and farmers and the party were missing in action when the sectoral climate ceilings were being set.

Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald said “there needs to be a level of realism” around resourcing the response to Ukrainians fleeing war coming to Ireland and that this conversation is needed both domestically and at EU level.

“So what that means is when communities welcome or host newcomers into their area, there has to be not just information given, the community has to be given the respect of actually having a conversation with them to explain who, and why and what and all of that,” she said.

“You have to help communities to actually accommodate and to actually provide the necessary services that people need and for people seeking international protection.”

She said a cap on the number of refugees coming to Ireland can’t be applied when a safe haven is needed for people fleeing for their lives.