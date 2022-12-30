Ryan: 'I do not hate people from rural Ireland and they do not hate me'

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has insisted he does not hate people from rural Ireland and they do not hate him.

His comments come after he hit back at rural TDs who mock him on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Mr Ryan said he believes there are a lot of people in rural Ireland "who are just like urban people," and want the Government to “be good at being green".

He told reporters in the run-up to Christmas that he would be leaving Dublin during the festive period and travelling down the country.

“I spend a lot of time around the country. Visiting all these councils, I also happen to spend a lot of time in rural Ireland. I’ll be heading out of Dublin next week because I’ve always done that."

He said there are some people in rural areas for whom it is all about the turf — he faced immense pressure earlier this year due to miscommunication over the Government’s plans to reduce the burning and selling of turf.

Dubbed the turf wars between Mr Ryan and rural TDs, the Green Party leader was accused by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae of “upsetting the whole country”.

The Government came to an agreement that protected the traditional rights of turf-cutters, including sales for cash to neighbours and friends. However, the commercial sale of turf was banned.

When asked if he hates rural Ireland or whether he hates people from the country, Mr Ryan said “sure don’t”.

On how he would convince people of this, he pointed to the increase in the number of people applying for organic farming in which he said the Government’s scheme is now oversubscribed.

He added that the Government’s recent Climate Action Plan will create opportunities for Irish farm families to create new income sources.

Mr Ryan has said TDs attacking him in the Dáil are more interested in TikTok likes than legislation.

He said he is respectful in his approach “because, if you’re not respectful to them, then you are not respectful of the people who voted for them".