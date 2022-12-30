New junior minister wants to lead Fine Gael 

Newly appointed junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has said she has an aspiration to be Fine Gael leader in the future.

Ms MacNeill, who was promoted to Minister of State at the Department of Finance in a recent reshuffle, also said she pitched her new job to her party leader Leo Varadkar.

There was speculation that Ms MacNeill would be placed at the Department of Housing.

“No, I was never going there. I had actually pitched for finance [to Leo Varadkar] a long time ago and if you look at me talk, if I’m ever asked about ‘well where would you like to be or what job would you like’ I’ve always said minister for finance,” she said.

The Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire said she had repeatedly made the point that more women needed to be visible in positions with share price and market implications.

Ms MacNeill also defended her promotion despite being a first-time TD and criticism from party members such as former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan who suggested Fine Gael was ageist and senior members were not in the running for positions following the Cabinet reshuffle.

Ms MacNeill said she has 12 years of experience around government and the Oireachtas having worked previously as a government advisor and as legal advisor to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

She also noted that her party colleague, 59-year-old Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell, was also promoted to Minister of State at the Department of Housing.

Now only one of three women ever to serve as a junior minister at the Department of Finance, Ms MacNeill said she wants to see credit unions play a more key role in the banking sector and said she will work to “amplify” the sector to meet the needs of communities who have lost their retail bank.

Ms MacNeill said she is never going to say no when asked if she has an aspiration of becoming Fine Gael leader some day. She said if she was ever promoted to a senior minister position, she would be interested in the finance, social protection and justice portfolios.

She said she feels the State could target groups of people more when they’re in need and said she has suggested to Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, and Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, to bring a social welfare office into hospitals to make it easier for parents who have a sick child to access support quickly.